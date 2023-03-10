Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,920 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after acquiring an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

