Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.