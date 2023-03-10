Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.67 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

