Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

