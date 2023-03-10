Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.29 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 12,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Shares of HUM opened at $486.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.68. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

