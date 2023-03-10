Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.62 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

