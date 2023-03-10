Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.64 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $102.14 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

