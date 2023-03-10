Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.88 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

SITE opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.