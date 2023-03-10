Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 62.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.38 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.