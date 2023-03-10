Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

