Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $20.66 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

