Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,948 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,621,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 997,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

