Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

