Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 507.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

