Trexquant Investment LP Sells 123,268 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,268 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in APA were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

