Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,365 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

