Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Trimble worth $148,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

