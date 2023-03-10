Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $61.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

