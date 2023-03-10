Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.97.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $61.10.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.