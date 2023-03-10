Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 4,627,252 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 705.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

