Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 563,688 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of DoorDash worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Stock Down 5.0 %

DASH stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

