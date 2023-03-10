Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $36,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $392.93 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.