Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Shares of HSY opened at $238.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

