Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of Livent worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

