Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.03% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $31,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

