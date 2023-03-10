Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

