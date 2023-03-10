Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 311.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

