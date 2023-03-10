Two Sigma Investments LP Has $30.64 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.