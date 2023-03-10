Two Sigma Investments LP Has $31.80 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.52 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

