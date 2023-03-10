Two Sigma Investments LP Has $34.28 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $604.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.56 and its 200 day moving average is $554.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

