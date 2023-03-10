Two Sigma Investments LP Has $35.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,808 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

