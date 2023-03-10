Two Sigma Investments LP Has $36.03 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.50% of Cognex worth $36,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock worth $3,483,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

