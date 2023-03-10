Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $32.63 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,798,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,649,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,897,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,568,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

