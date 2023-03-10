Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 547,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.03% of Comstock Resources worth $41,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.