Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 1,016,632 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

