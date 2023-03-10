Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 2,090 Shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $32,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Coherent by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVIP opened at $182.29 on Friday. Coherent Corp. has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.