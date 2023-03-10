Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 296,539 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of Clorox worth $38,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 915,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Clorox by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

