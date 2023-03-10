Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 853,153 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 853,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 133.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 270,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

