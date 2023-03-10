Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.34% of Frontline worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Frontline by 282.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Frontline by 109.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Frontline by 102.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,025,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Frontline Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.