Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 724,617 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 724,617 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.11% of Teladoc Health worth $45,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $24.08 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

