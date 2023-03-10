Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 890,335 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890,335 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of CF Industries worth $34,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

