U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

UHAL stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

