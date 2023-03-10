Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,414,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 355,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Uber Technologies worth $143,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

