UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 115,735 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,763,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $152,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

