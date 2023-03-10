UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $148,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.06 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

