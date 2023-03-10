UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,693 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $143,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

