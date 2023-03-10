UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $119,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $234.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.41.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.