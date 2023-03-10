UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 59,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of FedEx worth $138,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

