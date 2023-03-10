UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $124,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $167.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.