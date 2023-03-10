UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $124,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $24,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.