UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $156,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

YUM opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.